Girl, 6, hurt in Fitchburg hit-and-run while riding bike

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are looking for a driver who they say hit a 6-year-old girl while she was riding her bike Sunday evening.

Officers say it happened between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail.

Officials say the girl was able to walk home, but she was still taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fitchburg Police describe the suspect's car as a gray, four-door sedan with front-end damage. It was last seen heading eastbound on High Ridge Trail towards Fish Hatchery Road. Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, yelled at the girl to stay out of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fitchburg Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.