Gas prices hit three dollars in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Gas prices have risen slightly in the badger state over the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the prices have risen just three cents per gallon with the average being $3.03 per gallon.

Prices in Wisconsin are just over 13 cents higher than a month ago, and stand close to 93 cents higher than a year ago at this time.

On the national side, the average price per gallon has risen to just over one cent in the last week. The national average is $3.16 a gallon.

The national average is up 10 cents from where it was a month ago, and 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.