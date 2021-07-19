Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangerous for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the United States. The Bootleg Fire is considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and is burning an area about the size of Los Angeles. Meteorologists predict critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday, including lightning that could ignite new fire starts. Thousands of people face evacuation orders as several other fires also burn throughout West Coast states. Officials say there are about 70 active large fires and complexes of multiple blazes active across the U.S.