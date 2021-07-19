DA: 6ix9ine’s bodyguards broke man’s phone after wild chase

Prosecutors say bodyguards for troubled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine turned New York City into the Wild West last summer, piling into SUVs and chasing a man for 20 blocks with lights flashing after he attempted to record cellphone video of the recording star. Five members of 6ix9ine’s security team, including a retired New York City police detective accused of lying and attempting to cover up the incident, were indicted Monday on robbery, false impersonation and other charges stemming from the pursuit last August in Harlem. Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not charged. A lawyer for the retired detective said he was reviewing the charges against him and that “for the most part, they’re unfounded.”