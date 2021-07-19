Community members create mural in memory of Hannah Miller

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A mural at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander is just one way that the community is remembering Hannah Miller, while police continue to search for her killer.

"You know, we kind of came up with the cup idea and then, you know, I made a post, I rallied people and they showed up, and we made it happen," said Andrew Egan, Manager at The Intuition Collective and an artist involved in the project.

Hannah was killed on June 30, leaving behind a young daughter.

The mural is on one of the tennis court fences at Pioneer Park.

Organizers chose the location because it is easy to see from the road.

It took about 3,000 cups in the fence to make up the piece.

Organizers say it all came together through collaboration.

"So with planning and everything, I'd say probably 25 hours in total," Egan said. "It took a good six to eight hours to put the cups in the fence and then another six hours to paint."

They hope it helps keep people thinking about Hannah.

"We've got the signs up there so that people can leave a note and just kind of, you know, remember what they knew of her. and it's I think it's just nice to be seen like that," said Egan.

While they say they wanted to get the mural finished earlier, they say the timing was still right.

"I think it's perfect timing and everything and trying to keep the search alive. you know, this is a huge thing to happen in such a small town," said Egan. "And it's I think this is a nice thing for people to know, you know? I mean there's, there's support here."

And a reminder, police are still searching for Christopher Anderson, the man they say killed Hannah. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Anderson, you're asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.