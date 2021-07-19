Central Wisconsin feels impact of West Coast wildfires

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- If you've been outside during sunrise or sunset lately, you may have noticed the sky looking extra orange and hazy.

That's due to residual smoke in the atmosphere from wildfires.

Fires burning along the west coast and Canada might be thousands of miles away, but Central Wisconsin is feeling the effects.

Those fires are producing a lot of smoke, which gets into the upper atmosphere.

The ash and particles carried in the smoke are creating less than ideal air.

"DNR monitors are measuring fine particulate, which is the main culprit and pollutant." said DNR Air Program Specialist, "We've seen some slight increases over the past week and as the fires continue to burn, we're kind of expecting the impacts to continue for the next few days."

While the extra particles in the atmosphere might be creating some spectacular sunsets, it could also wreck havoc on your body.

When those small particles get into your lungs, they can cause coughing and other issues.

While the low air quality can effect everyone, it's especially harmful to those with underlying lung conditions.

"People like asthmatics, you COPD patients, patients with underlying lung disease, children, pregnant women, smokers have to be extra careful regarding the air quality." said Katelyn Frankwick, an Internal Medicine Physician's Assistant at Aspirus, "It can definitely trigger some underlying conditions. "

Before heading out the door, you can check the air quality by going to airnow.gov or the DNR's air quality website.

If the particulate count is high, there are ways you can keep from inhaling the poor air.

First, you can try a dust mask you can wear.

But Frankwick says they're not perfect at keeping things out.

"They don't filter out the particles that can cause the intilation problems with the lungs for the wildfires," said Frankwick.

The best way to protect yourself from smokey air is to stay inside, close your windows, and use your air conditioner.

It's also recommended to reduce strenuous activity if the air quality is low.

The DNR wants to remind people that wildfires do happen in Wisconsin, so it's important to be aware of air and weather conditions.