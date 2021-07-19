Global shares fall on virus fears; oil slips on OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seou, while shares are sinking in early trading in Europe. Experts have said Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia. Worries are growing after athletes and staff in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics tested positive for the coronavirus. Many nations have been hit with the more rapidly transmitted delta variant.