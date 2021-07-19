Area high school students learn life skills by building house

Prentice, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kayden Mundt is a graduate of the Prentice School District.

One of the final projects he got to be a part of was the construction of a three bedroom home in the Village of Prentice.

Students designed and built the home from scratch. It's part of a series of projects former Tech Ed teacher Don Anderson has helped facilitate over several decades of teaching.

"This is the thirteenth house project that we've built on site, that the school has built on site," he said.

Anderson said these projects teach students skills they can carry with them their whole lives, even if they don't join a trade.

Being here and being here on time, getting along with other students," he said. "Then the other part also are the physical skills of hanging drywall, swinging a hammer, and putting in wood screws."

Mundt decided to use these skills to literally build himself a future.

"I work construction now, I've been doing a lot of drywall work," he said. "It just so happened that I was put on a job where I learned to do my job from here."

He's encouraging future students to give the class a try

"You go from start to finish, from the basic draw up to the final finished project and it's honestly just a really cool thing to see," he said.

Bidding on the house ends Tuesday.