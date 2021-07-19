American father, son sent to Japan prison in Ghosn escape

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has handed down prison terms for the American father and son accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan. Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison. His son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months. They were charged with helping a criminal, in the December 2019 escape of Ghosn. He hid in a box and was flown on a private jet via Turkey to Lebanon. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn, arrested in 2018 on financial misconduct charges, says he is innocent. The Taylors did not fight the charges against them.