UK’s Johnson avoids quarantine after colleague catches COVID

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case. But the prime minister’s office says that unlike most people, he won’t have to self-isolate. Johnson met Friday with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who later tested positive for COVID-19. Contacts of positive cases usually have to self-isolate for 10 days. But Johnson’s office says the prime minister will instead take a daily coronavirus test as part of a pilot project. The same applies to Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who also was contacted. Jonathan Ashworth of the opposition Labour Party said it looks like there is “one rule for them and something else for the rest of us.”