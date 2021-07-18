Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator who helped negotiate a nearly trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill says a proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to raise money to help pay for the bill’s spending is officially off the table. Ohio’s Rob Portman told CNN on Sunday that the proposal was shelved because of pushback from other Republicans who dislike the idea of expanding the reach of the IRS. Portman says Democrats are including a more robust IRS enforcement provision in a separate $3.5 trillion plan they’re working to pass through the Senate under special budget rules.