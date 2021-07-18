Remains of lost airman laid to rest with full honors in Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Nearly 70 years after his death in a plane crash, the remains of Airman Second Class were laid to rest in a full military ceremony Saturday.

The Evansville native was one of 52 personnel members killed in 1952 when their troop transport plane went down in a blizzard near Anchorage, Alaska.

A procession bringing the remains back to Rock County from General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee drew a large crowd Friday as onlookers lined the streets of Evansville.

Members of the community came out again Saturday for the burial. Among those who came out was Tonja Anderson-Dell, whose grandfather died with Miller in the plane crash.

"It's another one coming home out of the 52," Anderson-Dell said. "The numbers are getting lower. At some point I hope we can say that we've identified all 52 of those men aboard that plane."

Anderson-Dell runs the non-profit group, Honored Bound, which works to find the remains of missing service members like Miller and her grandfather.

The Alaska crash site was found in 2012; Miller's remains were identified in 2019.