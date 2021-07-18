Is Wausau an “Urban heat island”? To a small extent, yes. There's a reason you can cook an egg over pavement on a hot, sunny day (probably not in Wausau). The temperature at the Wausau Airport, which is downtown, usually reads a bit high (my opinion). The temperature a few miles down the road in an open field is likely different.

Pavement, concrete, bricks, blacktop, parking lots, and buildings all absorb and retain heat during the day, then radiate the heat back out. And with cities in no short supply of pavement or a large mass of buildings, it's no surprise that metropolitan areas can see higher temperatures than rural areas.

But in many cases, this isn't a difference of just a few degrees. Neighborhoods in highly developed cities can experience mid-afternoon temperatures that are 15 to 20 degrees higher than outlying areas with more vegetation and less development. In the top five, New Orleans, Newark, New York City, Houston, and San Francisco scored as having the most intense urban heat islands, ranging from 7 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit higher on average.

You can think of an urban heat island as essentially anything that humans do that makes the environment around us hotter, and many of those things get amplified the more people you have living together, the more densely populated you are.

Albedo can best be explained as to why wearing dark clothes in the summer can be warmer than wearing lighter clothes. It measures whether a surface reflects the sun's heat, like a white shirt, or absorbs it, like a black shirt. Blacktop or ... black roofing materials absorb a lot of the sun's energy, and then they're going to hold onto that heat and they're going to radiate it back to you all day long and into the night.

Things like air conditioners actually are dumping heat out into the alleyways and into the streets, and so that's contributing to the urban heat island effect as well.