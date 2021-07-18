Grace Baptist Church soon moving to a new location

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Grace Baptist Church is getting closer to moving to its new location.

A project nine years in the making, now well underway.

"We decided that it would be best for us just to relocate so that we could increase the location for visibility and then also address all those issues," said Gary Holloway, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church.

Those issues being bathroom sizes and stairs.

The church will be moving from East 9th Street to Lincoln Avenue.

And members are looking forward to the move.

"I'm super excited for the fact that we're able to now include anybody with a disability that prevents them from walking upstairs, or if you just don't like climbing stairs altogether," said Jon Keller, a member of Grace Baptist Church. "So the new building, all one level, and that way we can be inclusive towards everybody."

And looking forward to all of the additional possibilities.

"You know, the thought of a new building with everything on the ground level I think is welcome. And beyond that, I think just the people are excited for starting a ministry in a new building, in a new place, in a new neighborhood and maybe the opportunity to welcome new people into the church," said David Cattanach, a member of Grace Baptist Church.

"It's really exciting, we're gonna have a big, grassy outdoors, and I have five younger children, so being able to get the kids from the community to come and be able to do fun youth activities outside, get games going, is really exciting," said Sonja Schlough, a member of Grace Baptist Church.

The walls are up, shingles are being installed, and the church is coming together.

With faith in the foundations, there's excitement for what's to come.

"And we really do look forward to the new place. Lots of great memories here, and we look forward to new memories over there," Holloway said.