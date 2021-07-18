Zero risk? Virus cases test Olympic organizers’ assurances

TOKYO (AP) — Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19. Other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday to highlight the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world’s biggest sports event plays out. The positive tests came as some of the expected 11,000 athletes and thousands more team officials from across the globe began arriving in the village having traveled through the pandemic to Tokyo. The Olympics open Friday. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said there was “zero” risk of athletes passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village. But that bold statement was already being tested.