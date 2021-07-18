Colby Residents share thoughts on state cheese

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the Colby Cheese Days event wraps up, residents are sharing their thoughts on the possibility of colby becoming Wisconsin's official cheese.

Many residents said that it only makes sense for colby to be the state cheese.

Some didn't really have an opinion, as they couldn't pick a favorite cheese.

One resident says that history speaks for itself.

"I think it should be, yes, because that's where it was started so that would be good. I guess it's all over now everybody makes it, but that's where it originated so," said Franklin Gustafson, a Colby resident. "As far as eating goes, I like all cheese, but colby is good."

Before colby could become the state cheese, it would need to pass the Legislature and Governor Tony Evers would need to sign it.