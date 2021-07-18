Church in Norway marks name change for transgender person

HELSINKI (AP) — A Lutheran church in Norway has held a name change ceremony for a 49-year-old transgender person in what officials said marked the first such event in a place of worship the Nordic country. Elin Stillingen lived the first 40 years of her life as a man and legally changed her name and gender last year. She marked the occasion at Saturday’s ceremony at the medieval Hoff church north of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. Stillingen said it was important for her to mark the change in a church. She says she is a member of the Norwegian church “so this ceremony is important to me.”