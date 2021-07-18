BrightFarms recalls packaged salad greens
(WAOW) -- BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling packaged salad greens due to a potential salmonella risk.
The affected products were sold at Pick N' Save, Metro Market, Copps and select Walmart stores.
The recall includes salad products with best buy dates through July 29, 2021.
Products affected include:
- BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)
- BrightFarms Harvest Crunch® (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)