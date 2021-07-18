Brewers change start time of Tuesday’s game, avoid conflict with Bucks game

Brewers change start time of Tuesday’s game, avoid conflict with Bucks gameNew
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Milwaukee Brewers have moved up the start time for their game Tuesday night, avoiding a conflict with the Bucks game that same night.
The team announcing that the start time for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals has been moved up four hours from 7:10 to 3:10 p.m.
The Bucks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. for Game Six of the NBA Finals.
Fans that can't make it to the new start time for the Brewers game can receive a refund or a comparable ticket to a different game.