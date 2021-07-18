Booker brilliant, needs to get more help from stagnant Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — When Devin Booker took his usual seat on the bench at the beginning of the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns lost their stranglehold on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With Booker getting some well-earned rest after helping the Suns build a 16-point lead things changed in a hurry over the next 5 minutes and 46 seconds. By the time Booker checked back into the game with 6:14 left in the second, the lead had nearly disappeared. Milwaukee carried that momentum to a 123-119 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Booker needs more help from his teammates if the Suns are going to derail Milwaukee.