Annual water ski show competition takes Wisconsin Rapids by storm

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisc. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin is the Water Ski Show Capital of the World, and one water ski competition showed why the state has earned that title.

Award winning water skiers, and fans of the sport, took Lake Wazeecha by storm this weekend.

Wisconsin Rapids hosted the 55th annual Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships - a four day tournament - that shows off the best water skiers in the state.

However, this isn't just any competition.

"This is the largest water ski tournament in the world." said Jordan Moon, a tournament chair and member of the Aqua Skiers. "It's pretty incredible that we hold it in Central Wisconsin every year.

It's hosted each year by Wisconsin Rapid's very own Aqua Skiers.

The tournament was downsized last year due to the pandemic. Only individual skiers competed, and there were no concessions or vendors on the grounds.

But this year, they hosted the full competition and were excited to welcome everybody back.

"It was super exciting." said Moon, "Not only for us as the hosts... but I think all of the teams really missed being here."

23 teams showed off their skills to thousands of spectators. Each team had one hour to perform their ski show, each with their own story.

Some shows even had musical performances.

Peter Pan, Moana, and Indiana Jones were just a few of the fun themes teams chose for their routines.

The skiers prepare year round to their shows just right.

"It's definitely a year round sport." said Moon, "During the winter, we're practicting on land, designing our costumes, and writing our shows. That way, when we hit the water in spring, we can hit the ground running."

Their hard work paid off: thousands of fans packed Red Sands Beach to watch the skiers defy gravity with flips and tricks.

Some people were there to support specific teams, while others came just because they love to watch.

Regardless of why they were there, everyone was excited to see what the skiers had prepared.

You can find the weekend's results at the tournament's website.