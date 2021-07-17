California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Residents around a California Gold Rush town were ordered to evacuate Saturday as a rapidly growing wildfire also forced the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through a mountainous region known as the California Alps. The Tamarack Fire grew overnight to about 10 square miles and was burning near Markleeville, close to the California-Nevada state line. A notice posted on the 103-mile Death Ride’s website ordered all riders to evacuate immediately. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southern Oregon grew significantly overnight in dry and windy conditions but containment of the inferno more than tripled.