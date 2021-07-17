Struggling channel GB News hires Nigel Farage to host show

LONDON (AP) — A British news channel that launched as a right-leaning alternative to the BBC and Sky News has recruited populist politician Nigel Farage as a presenter. GB News said Saturday that the former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party will host a weekday evening show. GB News launched last month, saying it would reflect diverse views and provide an alternative to the alleged “metropolitan elite” bias of other channels. But its commitment to free speech got questioned this week after it censured a presenter for taking a knee during a discussion of the anti-racism gesture. Hiring Farage suggests the channel plans to put more emphasis on right-wing politics and “culture war” issues.