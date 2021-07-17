Jihadis expand control to new Burkina Faso fronts

BANFORA, Burkina Faso (AP) — An increase in attacks by extremist groups in Burkina Faso’s west has put the military on edge. Violence linked to Islamic extremists in Burkina Faso has been largely centered in the country’s north and east. But signs have emerged over the last two years that the conflict is shifting to the calmer west and southwest regions near the borders with Mali and Ivory Coast. Residents and security forces in the area say they are bracing for war amid increasing attacks and reports of more jihadis using the region’s plush forests for refuge.