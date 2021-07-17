Expect Nice Weather All Weekend

Back to back beautiful weekends.

Here is what we are tracking. High and dry. High pressure continues to build for a few days. We stay dry. Slight rain chances Monday night into Tuesday due to a weak cold front. Shower and thunderstorm chances best Wednesday PM into Thursday.

Futuretrack is mainly clear skies for several days. Passing clouds at times..

Rain chances by percent are 40% on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rain track is showing a below-average rainfall week.

Our temperature trend has us generally a few degrees above average this week, and next weekend.

Mainly clear tonight, a light breeze, and a comfortable low of 55.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a high of 84

Mainly clear Sunday night and a low of 59

Monday will be mostly sunny and a warm one with a high of 87.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler behind the weak cold front. Sunny and a high of 83

Wednesday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, as well as being mostly sunny and a high of 81.

Mostly sunny Thursday with showers possible in spots in the morning and a high of 78.

Friday, mostly sunny and a high of 81.

Mostly sunny Saturday and a high of 85

Sunny Sunday and a high of 86

7/17/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. Some hot spots.

1934 - One of the worst heat waves in the history of the nation commenced. During the last two weeks of the month extreme heat claimed 679 lives in Michigan, including 300 in Detroit alone. (The Weather Channel)

1941 - A prolonged heat wave over Washington State finally came to an end. Lightning from untimely thunderstorms was responsible for 598 forest fires. (David Ludlum)