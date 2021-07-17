DATCP secretary-designee touts dairy processor grant program

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- During a tour of southwest Wisconsin, the acting state agriculture secretary touted Wisconsin's dairy processor grant program.

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary-designee Randy Romanski visited Uplands Cheese in Dodgeville on Friday. The company received one of the grants from the program.

The state budget signed by Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) puts additional funding into the grant program.

"When we see investments made and the additional funding for dairy processing grants, we can take heart in the fact when it comes to matters of investing in Wisconsin's agriculture industry, that it's not a partisan issue. It's something we can find agreement on," Romanski told 27 News.