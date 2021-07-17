Bucks win Game 5 123-119, one win away from NBA title

PHOENIX, AZ. (WAOW)-- With the series tied at two games a piece, the Bucks played the way they need to and are leaving Phoenix up three games to two and one win away from an NBA title.

Milwaukee was down by 16 points after the first quarter, and after a 19 point turn around the Bucks were up by three points at halftime.

The Bucks were up 100-90 heading in to the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, Khris Middleton chipped in 29 of his own points, Jrue Holiday finished with 27 points.

Devin Booker was the Suns leading scorer with 40 points.

Game 6 is Tuesday in Milwaukee, giving the Bucks the chance to win their first NBA championship since 1971 on homecourt.

Tip-off is 8 p.m. and the game can be watched on WAOW.