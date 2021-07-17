Bucks look to win Game 5, take series lead in NBA Finals

PHOENIX, AZ. (WAOW)-- With a win Saturday night the Milwaukee Bucks can move one step closer to winning the team's second NBA championship.

A win in Phoenix would mean the Bucks would move to a .500 average in road games this postseason with a 6-6 record.

After losing games one and two, Milwaukee bounced back on their home court winning games three and four.

Game four on Wednesday saw Khris Middleton be the star finishing with 40 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging just over 32 points per game to go with 14 rebounds, and close to six assists per game.

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks with eight assists per game.

Tip-off for Game 5 is 8 p.m. and all games of the NBA Finals can be watched on WAOW.

The Bucks will return home for Game 6.