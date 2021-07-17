3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19 in the nation’s capital. The Texas House’s Democratic caucus says in a statement that one of the three tested positive on Friday and the other did so on Saturday. It didn’t release their names or conditions. Republicans and others criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though federal pandemic guidelines don’t require masks on private flights. More than 50 Democrats left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass a bill that would enact new voting restrictions.