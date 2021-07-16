Warm Summer days

High pressure has moved into our area and that means quiet weather ahead. It will be nice but also getting a bit warm by early next week.

Today: A few scattered clouds and fog early, then mostly sunny and seasonal.

High: 81 Wind: East 5-10

Tonight: Clear and comfortable

Low: 57 Wind: Becoming calm

Saturday: Sunny and dry

High: 84 Wind: East 5-10

How much sunshine can you handle? You should be able to get your fill over the next few days. High pressure has moved into the Upper Midwest and that means not much chance of rain and not many clouds either. We will have a few scattered clouds and patchy fog this morning and a couple of scattered puffy cumulus clouds over the weekend, otherwise, you will see mostly blue skies. Today will be pleasant with highs reaching the low 80s today with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

It will be warming up over the weekend but it won't feel too bad because the humidity will not be too high. Highs on Saturday should reach the low to mid 80s and on Sunday the mid to upper 80s.

The warmth will continue next week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 all week long. Conditions will slowly turn more muggy as well. The high pressure system will keep conditions dry and mostly sunny on Monday, then a series of weak cold fronts trying to move in from the north and a weak trough of low pressure will produce a slight chance of isolated showers or storms from Tuesday through Thursday.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 15th, Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1946 - The temperature at Medford, OR, soared to an all-time high of 115 degrees to begin a two week heat wave. During that Oregon heat wave the mercury hit 100 degrees at Sexton Summit for the only time in forty years of records. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)