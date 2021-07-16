US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, better than decline seen

Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions. U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, according to Friday’s report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6% and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.