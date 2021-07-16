UK’s top medic warns of ‘scary’ COVID numbers in hospital

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that number of people in hospital with the coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks as cases soar as a result of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Professor Chris Whitty told a webinar late Thursday that was hosted by London’s Science Museum that the U.K. is “not out of the woods yet.” His comments came in the wake of government figures showing that new coronavirus infections have struck another six-month high and the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and subsequently dying are at their highest level since March.