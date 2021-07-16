Ugandan athlete missing from training camp in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan. The case is raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns. The missing 20-year-old man was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, city officials said. Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty. The pandemic-delayed Olympics begin on July 23 despite mounting concern about Tokyo’s upsurge of infections. The host city on Friday reported 1,271 cases.