Texas attorney general says bar probe is unconstitutional

DALLAS (AP) — Lawyers for Texas’ embattled attorney general have asked the state bar association to drop its investigation into whether the Republican’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office argues in a formal response filed Thursday that the probe is an unconstitutional overreach. In late May, the State Bar of Texas began looking into Paxton’s petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory based on bogus claims of fraud. The investigation was prompted by a Democratic Party activist’s complaint that the Republican’s actions were frivolous and unethical. The bar declined to comment.