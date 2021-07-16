Stevens Point Police Department unveils new safe exchange zone

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department has set up a Safe Exchange Zone in their parking lot.

It's a safe place for individuals to make exchanges with added security.

It's opposite the station's front doors and is well-lit and monitored by cameras 24/7.

The department created the spot after witnessing frequent child custody exchanges happening in their lot.

"People can use it for whatever." said Assitant Chief Bob Kussow, "It can be for child custody exchanges. If you buy something on marketplace or Craigslist and you're not quite sure who the individual is, this is a safe place to come and make you feel a little bit more secure."

Kussow hopes the zone will help people feel safe when making transactions and exchanges.

The department is adding it to the list of similar spots on the Safe Exchange Locator website.