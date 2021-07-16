Social media plays a role in helping law enforcement find missing people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you're on social media, odds are you have seen a post from law enforcement asking for help finding a missing person.

Though you may not have a badge, there are ways you can help keep your community safe by being the eyes and ears of law enforcement.

"Social media gives us the ability to rather than just have 70 or 80 police officers looking for somebody have the entire city looking for somebody which can be really helpful," Wausau Police Department Detective Jim Martin said.

When a family or friend goes missing, the next step to calling the police seems to be posting on social media for help. While officials officials say this is okay, they do recommend reaching out to law enforcement first.

"If somebody puts out an alert on social media that a grandparent or somebody is missing, law enforcement has typically more resources in some cases to go out and find those individuals quicker," Martin said.

Detective Martin calling it a team effort between law enforcement and the community.

"We'll certainly take the help from the community but I also think if someone is putting out a social media alert saying they are concerned about somebody who is missing that's probably the time to also contact the police," Martin said.

But if you do spot a missing person he recommends calling the police right away then stepping back.

"My recommendation would always be to people if they do locate somebody that they've seen in a social media post that's missing or endangered or perhaps a suspect in a crime, just be a good witness for us. Call the police, show us where that person is, then we'll take the appropriate steps to make contact with them safely," Martin said.

He added that even if you think you have spotted a missing person but are not fully sure it's them, the police prefers you go ahead and call so they can check it out.