Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing

Leaders of Asian Pacific nations have agreed to step up coronavirus vaccination sharing efforts. China says it has pledged $3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response in developing countries. Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation including U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered virtually Friday. The meeting comes as the delta variant spurs a spike in infections around the globe. The talks focused on lowering barriers to expedite the sharing of vaccines and preparedness for the next pandemic.