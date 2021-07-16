Off-duty officer dies hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in Colorado has died in a 200-foot fall while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park this week. The Boulder police officer was identified as 35-year-old Ashley Haarmann of Loveland. Park rangers responded Thursday to Mount Lady Washington, about 70 miles northwest of Denver. The rangers were helped in their search by a helicopter crew assigned to a wildfire near Steamboat Springs. Authorities say the woman took a tumbling fall and died at the park. Haarmann had worked for the police department for about 1 1/2 years.