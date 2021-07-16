New Marathon County K-9 ready to step into duty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As one K-9 retires, another takes his place in Marathon County.

The newest dog is named Hero, replacing Leo at the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Hero is two years old and comes from Slovakia.

He gave News 9 a glimpse of what he's learned in training Friday afternoon.

One of the deputies says the department is confident in Hero's training.

"There's multiple eyes being able to watch the dogs, give training tips, and we all work together to become the best teams we can be," Deputy Charles Hessil said.

Another deputy says Leo may be hard to replace, but is eager to take on the task of helping Hero.

"It's a really good opportunity. K-9 Leo, the dog who retired, has done a lot of great things for our department and it's definitely going to be some big shoes to fill, so coming in and trying to be the guide to try to fill that role is a very rewarding opportunity," Deputy Kyle McMullen said.

Hero is trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, and tracking.