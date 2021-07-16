Most full-time minimum-wage workers unable to afford rent, report says

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says very few minimum-wage workers across the country can afford a one-bedroom rental and nobody that works full time on minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom living space.

"The housing market has been getting more challenging over the last couple of years," City of Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

As rental prices increase, people are getting left behind on their rent, an issue Mayor Wiza is aware of.

"Affordable housing is almost arguably the number one concern for most consumers," Wiza said.

Specifically, that report says only 7% of U.S. counties can house full-time minimum wage workers at or near 30% of their monthly income.

That's just for a one-bedroom rental.

If someone in Wisconsin has a 40-hour workweek making $7.25 per hour, the state and federal minimum wage, that's about $1,200 a month before taxes. Then, if you factor in utility costs, transportation, food, and other costs, depending on the rate, the ability to make rent becomes a little more challenging.

For a modest home in their area, U.S. government projections say people would need to make more than $20 per hour just to make rent costs fall in ideal budget territory.

Mayor Wiza says one way to fix that is to offer more housing.

"If there's a lot of housing on the market, that demand isn't there, so property owners and in some cases, property sellers will be put in a situation where they need to be a little more on the lower end," Wiza said.

In Stevens Point, multiple housing projects are in the works, and in turn, Wiza expects people to have more peace of mind looking for a place to live.

"Over the next two years or so rent prices are going to come back in line with what most people would see as affordable," Wiza projects.

He also says if anyone is struggling with their living situation, let your municipality know, in order to create an open dialogue on how to best serve individual needs.