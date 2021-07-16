Harmful blue-green algae invades Portage County lake

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've been to Lake Helen near Rosholt lately, you may have noticed a green tinge to the water.

That's because blooms of blue-green algae have taken over.

While algae can appear at any time, experts say major blooms often happen during the hottest times of year.

"Warm weather, having nutrients in a lake that would allow it algo-bloom." said Gary Garske, director of Public Health for Portage County, "We start seeing these blooms occur."

While it is common, it's important to be cautious when you're deciding where to dive in.

If the algae gets on your skin, it could lead to a rash and swimmer's itch.

And if you swallow it, it could cause headaches and intestinal problems, such as diarrhea and nausea.

"You never want to ingest the water, even natural bodies of water." Garske said, "Avoid drinking the water, and avoid the water coming in contact with your mouth."

Blue-green algae looks a few different ways, so it's important to know what to look out for in the water.

That includes discolored water, said Gina LaLiberte, the water resources management specialist for the state Department of Natural Resources.

"They are typically green in color when they're actively growing," she said. "If you get a lot of them in the water and they die at the same time, that's when you can see some of the colors that give them their name, so colors like blue might be swirled in with green."

LaLiberte also said people should be cautious about their dogs going into the water. But, if they do go in, she offers some tips.

"Always wash them off when you come back so they don't lick any possible algae off their fur that could've accumulated while swimming," she said.

She also said to make sure they have clean drinking water on shore.

If you're not sure if what you see is algae, the best rule of thumb is to stay out and find clearer water.

And if you're swimming and spot something that you suspect could be algae, you can report it to the Department of Health Services.