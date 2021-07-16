Europe floods: Death toll over 115 as rescues continue

BERLIN (AP) — At least 115 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium as search and rescue operations continued for hundreds more still unaccounted for or in danger.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 60 people had died there, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.

In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could increase.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was “stunned” by the devastation caused by the flooding and called for more urgent efforts to combat global warming.

Belgium’s interior minister said the country’s death toll from the floods has grown to 18.