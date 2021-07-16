Asian man pistol-whipped, robbed in San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area has pistol-whipped an Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police called a “brazen” attack. The man was standing in Oakland’s Chinatown when two men tried to take his belongings Thursday. Surveillance video tweeted by a KPIX-TV reporter shows the victim on the ground and a robber trying to take his watch. One attacker is seen striking a bystander wearing a bike helmet on the head with a gun before the suspects fled. The attack comes amid a wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.