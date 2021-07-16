Dutch court: Syrian guilty of war crime in prisoner shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court convicted a Syrian man Friday of committing a war crime in his country for his leading role in the 2012 summary execution of a captured soldier. The court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison. The case marked the first time a Dutch court has dealt with allegations of war crimes committed in Syria. Dutch law allowed the court in The Hague to take the case because the 49-year-old defendant lives in the Netherlands. He was granted asylum in 2014. Dutch prosecutors said during the trial that the army of Syrian President Bashar Assad also was responsible for war crimes.