Despite rumors, Marshfield High baseball field ready to play

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield High School unveiled its new baseball field back in May, but some people have contacted News 9 with concerns it doesn't meet regulations for play.

Construction for the new field came in at about $1 million, so residents were wondering if they got what they paid for.

The state says fields need to be 300 feet down the line and at centerfield, 350 feet. Viewers contacted News 9, alleging that the field was 10 feet short, and wouldn't be suitable for regulation play.

The school's athletic director debunked the rumor, saying the new field meets both requirements.

"We're at 315 and 350 and meet the criteria, and I think what may have happened was we have a brand new field and we limited use this year," said Nathan Delany, Athletic Director, Marshfield High School.



School officials add that with COVID restrictions the field hasn't been used as much as anticipated.