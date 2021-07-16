Cubans wonder what’s next after antigovernment protests?

HAVANA (AP) — Less than a week after a rare series of antigovernment protests were met by police and government sympathizers, and even elicited self-criticism from President Miguel Díaz-Canel, things appear calm in Cuba. But for how much longer? Squares and parks were taken over by government sympathizers with flags on Friday, and the circulation of traffic and people was normalizing. But mobile internet data service – which authorities cut on Sunday – remained limited. “The president has tried to smooth things over a bit” but the government waited “too long” to listen to the demands of the people, said Abel Alba, a 50-year-old civil engineer.