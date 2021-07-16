Asian stocks mixed, Europe gains after Wall St decline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries weighed on sentiment. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged. The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings intact Friday but downgraded its growth forecast slightly. It said the outlook for the world’s No. 3 economy was “highly unclear” and depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds. On Thursday, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%. Investors got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.