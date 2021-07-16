AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims

PHOENIX (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year’s presidential election that require review by local prosecutors. The findings further discredit claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread fraud is to blame for his loss in Arizona. Most of the state’s 15 counties have forwarded no potential fraud cases to local prosecutors. The AP found the majority of cases identified so far involve people casting a ballot for a relative who had died or who tried to cast two ballots.