Gunman captured in standoff that killed 1 officer, wounded 4

LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have captured the suspect in an hourslong police standoff where one officer died and four others were wounded in a small West Texas city. Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says the situation came to a resolution around 11:30 p.m. after authorities used robots and gas to draw the suspect out of the home about 30 miles west of Lubbock. The standoff began earlier Thursday when someone reported a man as possibly armed along a residential street. Responding officers were fired upon and Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT command, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. A Levelland police officer was in stable but critical condition, while the three others were treated and released.