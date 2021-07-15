Watching for birds & diversity: Audubon groups pledge change

BOSTON (AP) — Audubon Society chapters are grappling with how to address their namesake’s legacy as the nation continues to reckon with its racist past. John James Audubon was a celebrated 19th century naturalist but also a slaveholder publicly opposed to abolition. The Massachusetts chapter of the prominent conservation group has published an essay on Audubon’s life and pledged to improve staff diversity. It also wants to open more wildlife sanctuaries in communities of color. The moves come as the Sierra Club, the Nature Conservancy and other major green groups attempt to atone for the conservation movement’s historic racism and continued lack of diversity.